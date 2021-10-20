Haryana sees 42% rise in dengue cases so far this year

A steady increase in the number of dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection, is keeping the health authorities in Haryana on their toes.

According to the health department data, more than 2,400 cases of the vector-borne disease were reported till October 18 this year as compared to 1,377 in 2020, 1,207 in 2019 and 1,936 in 2018.

The districts of Panchkula (315 cases), Sirsa (264), Gurugram (180), Nuh (175), Faridabad (169) Sonepat (163) and Fatehabad (156) are the worst affected, according to the health department statistics.

State health minister Anil Vij, who held a review of the prevalence of vector-borne disease on Monday, said though there have been no deaths so far due to dengue, efforts have to be made to reduce the number of cases. The health minister said 60% of patients have tested positive for dengue.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said provision of free-of-cost single donor platelets has been made for dengue patients admitted in government hospitals. Previously, a sum of ₹8,500 per unit of single donor platelet was being charged in government hospitals. He said 27 dengue testing labs were functional for free of cost testing of dengue. Private hospitals and labs have also been restricted to charge a maximum of ₹600 for the dengue test.

As per reports from Karnal, the vector-borne disease was spreading as fresh cases are being reported from both urban and rural areas of the state every day. This despite the health department officials conducting door-to-door inspections and serving notices to owners of the properties where dengue larvae was found.

Kaithal district, officials said, has reported 10 new cases in the past 24 hours. The number of dengue patients has reached to 132 in the district and 91 cases have been reported from Kaithal city alone. The number of patients in Kurukshetra has increased to 82, followed by 53 in Panipat and 49 in Karnal.

However, the officials claimed that there was no shortage of platelets and separate wards for the dengue patients have been created in the civil hospitals.

“There is no specific reason behind the number of dengue cases reported in the district. The anti-larvae detection teams have been on alert but the situation was under control as a separate ward has been created for the dengue patients and instructions for the availability of platelets as per government instructions have been issued,” Kaithal deputy commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said.

He said that notices have been served to 1,218 households where the larvae were detected during the inspections. He said that guidelines have been issued to the officials over the availability of the platelets as private hospitals cannot charge more than ₹8,500 for platelets and it will be provided free of cost in government hospitals.

Following a surge in the cases, the demand for platelets has also increased in the past couple of days and even testing was being conducted. The doctors claimed that special wards have been created for the dengue patients in the civil hospitals and platelets were being given free of cost at government hospitals. Even instructions have been issued to the private blood banks to provide the platelets as per the fixed prices.

As many as 193 cases of dengue were reported in Sonepat , 75 in Rohtak and 55 in Jhajjar.

Dr Sanjay Dahiya, chief medical officer of Jhajjar, said all the patients were stable. “The surge in cases of dengue is late this year as compared to previous years due to delayed monsoon and sporadic heavy showers followed by dry spells,” he added.

Dr Anvita Kaushik, Sonepat’s nodal officer for malaria and dengue, said they have reported as many as 193 cases of dengue against last year’s 15. A 16-bedded ward has been set-up at civil hospital for dengue patients,” she added.

Rohtak deputy civil surgeon (malaria) Dr Anupma Mittal said they have served nearly 4,800 notices to the owners of the premises where mosquito larvae were detected.

“We have also told the people that we would impose a fine of ₹200 to ₹3,000 if larvae are found again on their premises. The health department has established a special micro plan to detect mosquito larvae in the district,” she added.