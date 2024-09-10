Haryana sends three names for Chandigarh admn DC’s post

The Haryana government has sent a panel of three IAS officers to the UT administration for the post of deputy commissioner (DC), which will become vacant in November this year. Chandigarh’s current DC Vinay Pratap Singh, whose tenure ends in November, has also received a no-objection certificate from the UT administration to apply for central deputation. (HT File)

The state government has proposed three names: Nishant Kumar Yadav, a 2013-batch IAS officer, currently serving as the Gurugram DC; Ajay Kumar, a 2013-batch officer, presently the Rohtak DC; and Manoj Kumar, a 2014-batch officer, who is the Sonepat DC.

Chandigarh’s current DC Vinay Pratap Singh, whose tenure ends in November, has also received a no-objection certificate from the UT administration to apply for central deputation. According to sources, Singh is likely to take up a central posting before his tenure concludes.

Singh is also handling the charge of the Chandigarh municipal commissioner since the post fell vacant on August 22.

In the last week of August, the Punjab government had sent a panel of three IAS officers to the UT administration for the post. The panel includes Amit Kumar (2008 batch), Ramvir (2009 batch) and Girish Dayalan (2011 batch).