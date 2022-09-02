Haryana shuffles 16 IAS officers: VS Kundu is ACS, Revenue, Umashankar Power Secretary
Principal secretary to chief minister, V Umashankar has been given the additional charge of principal secretary power, new and renewable energy departments
: The Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 16 IAS officers, including appointment of 1986 batch IAS officer Varinder Singh Kundu as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Disaster Management and Consolidation departments.
Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, V. Umashankar has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary Power, New and Renewable Energy departments.
Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Sudhir Rajpal was given the additional charge of ACS, Printing and Stationery.
ACS, Health and Family Welfare, G. Anupama was given the additional charge of Medical Education and Research. ACS Public Health Engineering, Apoorva Kumar Singh was given the additional charge of Mines and Geology Department.
Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Agarwal was given the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Languages department. Principal Secretary, Higher and Technical Education, Vijayendra Kumar was given the additional charge of Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare department.
Commissioner and Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Pankaj Agarwal was given the additional charge of Irrigation and Water Resources department.
Commissioner and Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Vijay Singh Dahiya was posted as Commissioner and Secretary, Employment Skill Development and Industrial Training departments.
Director General, Town and Country Planning department, TL Satyaprakash was given additional charge of Managing Director, Haryana International Horticultural Marketing Corporation.
Mission Director, National Health Mission, Prabhjot Singh, was given additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority.
Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Mines and Geology Department, Mukul Kumar was given additional charge of Director, Hospitality. Managing Director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ltd. Shaleen, was given the additional charge of of Registrar, Cooperative Societies Managing Director, Sugarfed, Manoj Kumar-1, was given additional charge of Director Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department. ENDS
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics