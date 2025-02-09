Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Sonepat man fake-killed for 2-cr insurance, LIC agent booked

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 09, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Sonepat police said the accused had taken a high-value life insurance for Praveen Kumar, a resident of Tharu village, without informing him and later produced a fake death certificate to claim the money

An agent of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India was booked for allegedly trying to dupe the public sector company by claiming an insurance amount of 1 crore by furnishing a fake death certificate of a Sonepat man, police said on Saturday.

Police spokesman said the incident came to light when a LIC official visited the given correspondence address in Delhi for verification and found no one there. (Getty image)
Police spokesman said the incident came to light when a LIC official visited the given correspondence address in Delhi for verification and found no one there. (Getty image)

The accused was identified as Dharambir, a resident of Mayur Vihar in Sonepat. The police said the accused had taken a high-value life insurance for Praveen Kumar, a resident of Tharu village, without informing him and later produced a fake death certificate to claim the money.

“The accused’s married daughter is Praveen’s neighbour. Dharambir somehow managed to get a copy of Praveen’s Aadhaar card and even succeeded in opening a bank account in his name in Sonepat. He deposited 10 monthly installments of 60,000 each in Praveen’s name and mentioned himself as his brother and nominee. Later, the accused furnished documents of Praveen’s illness and also submitted a fake death certificate to claim insurance. The accused had mentioned Praveen’s correspondence address in Delhi,” a police spokesman added.

The spokesman said the incident came to light when a LIC official visited the given correspondence address in Delhi for verification and found no one there.

“Then, the LIC official traced Praveen’s original address and reached his native village, where he found him alive. The official was shocked after finding Praveen alive and unaware of the LIC policy. An investigation has been started into the case on a complaint filed by Praveen,” the spokesman added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On