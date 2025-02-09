Haryana: Sonepat man fake-killed for 2-cr insurance, LIC agent booked

An agent of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India was booked for allegedly trying to dupe the public sector company by claiming an insurance amount of ₹1 crore by furnishing a fake death certificate of a Sonepat man, police said on Saturday. Police spokesman said the incident came to light when a LIC official visited the given correspondence address in Delhi for verification and found no one there. (Getty image)

The accused was identified as Dharambir, a resident of Mayur Vihar in Sonepat. The police said the accused had taken a high-value life insurance for Praveen Kumar, a resident of Tharu village, without informing him and later produced a fake death certificate to claim the money.

“The accused’s married daughter is Praveen’s neighbour. Dharambir somehow managed to get a copy of Praveen’s Aadhaar card and even succeeded in opening a bank account in his name in Sonepat. He deposited 10 monthly installments of ₹60,000 each in Praveen’s name and mentioned himself as his brother and nominee. Later, the accused furnished documents of Praveen’s illness and also submitted a fake death certificate to claim insurance. The accused had mentioned Praveen’s correspondence address in Delhi,” a police spokesman added.

The spokesman said the incident came to light when a LIC official visited the given correspondence address in Delhi for verification and found no one there.

“Then, the LIC official traced Praveen’s original address and reached his native village, where he found him alive. The official was shocked after finding Praveen alive and unaware of the LIC policy. An investigation has been started into the case on a complaint filed by Praveen,” the spokesman added.