Haryana starts registrations for e-auction of commercial sites

Haryana government has started registration for e-auctioning of commercial sites of ‘’Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board’.

An official spokesperson said the e-auction will be done on a free-hold basis. Beginning September 14, the e-auction of different grain and vegetable markets in Sampla, Ambala city, Siwan, Ambala Cantt, Panipat, Sonipat etc will continue till September 21.

IAS officer Gupta’s services placed at disposal of Union govt

Chandigarh Haryana government has placed the services of IAS officer Rakesh Gupta at the disposal of the government of India on his appointment as joint secretary in the Union ministry of women and child development with effect from September 7.