Haryana steps up air quality efforts: Chief secy

Haryana steps up air quality efforts: Chief secy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 01, 2024 10:46 PM IST

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said the state government is determined to reduce air pollution levels by effectively implementing the action plan at the grassroots level.

As a key part of this strategy, the government is introducing electric city bus service in urban areas and implementing a smart traffic management system state wide, Kaushal said addressing a one-day workshop organised by the environment department here. He said so far 28 lakh vehicles have been identified and labelled with stickers, while action has been taken against polluting vehicles.

The chief secretary said that the state government has undertaken several effective measures to improve air quality in the National Capital Region and surrounding areas of state.

He said to combat pollution, strict steps have been taken against stubble burning.

Haryana has become kerosene-free through the distribution of gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme, he added.

He said that the industries and commerce department has effectively regulated the burning of industrial waste and transitioned to clean fuel.

