Haryana STF arrests 5 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang
In a major crackdown, the special task force (STF) of Haryana Police has arrested five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, officials said on Monday.
A number of stolen luxury cars were also recovered from them.
Those arrested are Chiraag, younger brother of Tinu Bhiwani who has been nabbed in the Moose Wala murder case; Manoj Bakkarwala; Prakash Barmer of Rajasthan’s Barmer; Amit of Haryana’s Pinjore and Sanjay of Punjab’s Zirakpur.
STF superintendent of police Sumit Kumar said Chiraag was handling drug trade of Bishnoi group in southern Haryana while Manoj is a famous car thief.
“The STF unit of Bahadurgarh had received a tip-off about the movement of the gang members. All of them were active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang . They used to procure weapons from Delhi and supply them in Haryana and Punjab besides making extortions. Commuting in the stolen Toyota Innova and Mahindra Scorpio, the accused had entered Haryana from the Delhi side,” he added.
“During interrogation, they revealed that they were working for Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gangs for a long time. They had come in contact with Lawrence and Sampat Nehra through another notorious gangster Tinu Bhiwani of the Bishnoi gang. Since then, they have been working for this gang,” the cop said.
SP Kumar said during the initial probe,Manoj revealed that apart from providing weapons and drugs to the Bishnoi gang, he was into stealing luxury cars and has stolen hundreds of them from different parts of the country.
“He had been arrested multiple times but managed to escape by dodging the police. There are several cases registered against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. He has remained in jail for about 10 years,” the STF SP added.
-
Indian Eagle Owl rescued from school premises in Thane
An Indian Eagle Owl was rescued from a school in Thane on Monday morning amidst heavy downpour. The owl was drenched in rain and was weak. It was also harassed by crows. It was rescued from Thirani School in Vartak Nagar by Wildlife Welfare Association, an NGO. A resident of Vartak Nagar, Balkrishna Kolekar, spotted the owl and reached out to WWA. He informed them about the bird stuck in the school premises.
-
UP woman gives poison to 4 children, attempts to die by suicide
A woman administered poison to her four children before attempting to die by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on Monday, police said. The neighbours rushed them to the district hospital after finding the children in an unconscious state on the verandah. The woman's husband had an argument with his brother over property after which she first gave poison to her four children aged between 7 and 11 years. She also consumed poison.
-
Now, OPD services in two shifts at Lucknow’s SGPGI
Lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com LUCKNOW Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has started two shifts for OPD services in a day. Patients who get themselves registered between 7am and 9am are seen between 10am and 1pm. Those registered between 9.30am and 12.30pm would be allowed entry into the OPD after 2pm and would be seen till 5pm. “After implementation of online payment software, long queues at PGI counters would be reduced,” said officials.
-
Demolition notices against 9 buildings of Kanpur realtor
KANPUR The noose is being tightened against Haji Mohammad Wasi, the builder arrested for allegedly funding the Kanpur violence that erupted on June 3. The Kanpur Development Authority has issued demolition notices against nine of his buildings, which were found to have been raised illegally in an inquiry by the agency, said officials. The builder has been asked to reply to the notices for the nine buildings.
-
Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu garners support from Uttarakhand MLAs, MPs
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu, visited Dehradun on Monday to garner support from legislators and parliamentarians for the July 18 presidential elections. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received her at Jolly Grant Airport. Murmu and Dhami paid homage to the martyrs of the statehood movement at the memorial site at Dehradun Collectorate. Activists from the Tribal Morcha took out a rally in her support till the CM's office.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics