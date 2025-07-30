Search
Haryana: Stray dogs injure 7-year-old in Ambala

ByPress Trust of India, Ambala
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 07:12 am IST

The kid was playing in a street of Toba village when stray dogs attacked him while other kids managed to escape; the kid was taken to a local hospital from where he was referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh

A pack of stray dogs on Tuesday allegedly attacked a seven-year-old boy who was playing in a village street near Ambala Cantt, leaving him severely injured. The kid was taken to a local hospital but doctors referred him to the PGIMER in Chandigarh.

The child’s mother said he would have to undergo surgery due to several injuries on his body, including his hands, legs and back. (Picture only for representational purpose)

After the dogs attacked the kid, people nearby, who heard his cries, chased away the dogs, police said. The mother of the child told reporters that her son was playing with other children when the incident took place. The other children managed to run away, she said.

The victim was taken from Toba village to the Ambala Cantonment civil hospital from where he was referred to the PGIMER at Chandigarh, his family said. The child’s mother said he would have to undergo surgery due to several injuries on his body, including his hands, legs and back.

