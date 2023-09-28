Haryana: Sub-committee formed to draft common land exchange policy

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday constituted a four-member sub-committee to draft a common policy for land exchange to facilitate project establishment in the state. Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday constituted a four-member sub-committee to draft a common policy for land exchange to facilitate project establishment in the state. (HT File Photo)

The panel will comprise of commissioner and secretary (urban local bodies), chief administrator of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), director, industries and commerce, and managing director (HSIIDC).

Kaushal directed the committee to analyse the existing policies of various departments and present a draft policy within two weeks.

This common policy will be applicable across all government departments, ensuring consistency in land exchange procedures.

Work started to install Maharishi Dadhichi’s statue

CHANDIGARH : The Kurukshetra Development Board on Thursday started the renovation work and to install statue of Maharishi Dadhichi at Sannihit Sarovar in Kurukshetra.

The Haryana government has decided to develop this ancient sarovar as another pilgrimage site. This project will be completed by December.

An official spokesperson said that the Kurukshetra Development Board has started the work of constructing a platform to install the statue. A statue of Maharishi Dadhichi made of special metal by renowned artist Ram Sutar will be installed along with the statues of Indra and Vajra.

“The construction of this pilgrimage site is a significant step towards promoting and preserving the rich heritage and culture of Haryana. It is also expected to attract a large number of tourists from all over the world, boosting the local economy,” the spokesperson said.

