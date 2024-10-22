Haryana suspends 24 agriculture dept officials amid rising farm fire incidents

The Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare department on Tuesday suspended 24 officials amid rising stubble burning incidents in their respective areas. A farmer setting fire to stubble after harvesting the paddy crop. The Haryana agriculture department suspended 24 officials amid rising stubble burning incidents in their respective areas on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

The officials, ranging from agricultural development officers (ADOs) to agriculture supervisors, have been placed under suspension on administrative grounds.

“The action has been taken on the basis of recommendations received from deputy commissioners and deputy directors of agriculture,” Rajnarayan Kaushik, director, agriculture department, said.

Kaushik said that the officials have been suspended as stubble burning cases were on the rise in the jurisdiction of the suspended officials.

The decision comes as part of the state government’s intensified measures to curb environmental and health hazards posed by stubble burning. The terms and conditions of the suspension will be issued later.

Among the suspended officials are two each from Panipat, Jind, Karnal and Sonepat, three each in Hisar, Kaithal, Fatehabad and Ambala, while four officials are posted in Kurukshetra district.

The move comes ahead of the October 23 hearing in the Supreme Court and reflects the administration’s strict stance on enforcing the ban on stubble burning, an annual

agricultural practice that contributes significantly to air pollution in the region.