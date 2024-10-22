Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana suspends 24 agriculture dept officials amid rising farm fire incidents

ByPawan Sharma
Oct 22, 2024 02:43 PM IST

Move comes on eve of Supreme Court hearing and reflects administration’s strict stance on enforcing ban on paddy stubble burning to check air pollution in the region.

The Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare department on Tuesday suspended 24 officials amid rising stubble burning incidents in their respective areas.

A farmer setting fire to stubble after harvesting the paddy crop. The Haryana agriculture department suspended 24 officials amid rising stubble burning incidents in their respective areas on Tuesday. (HT file photo)
A farmer setting fire to stubble after harvesting the paddy crop. The Haryana agriculture department suspended 24 officials amid rising stubble burning incidents in their respective areas on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

The officials, ranging from agricultural development officers (ADOs) to agriculture supervisors, have been placed under suspension on administrative grounds.

“The action has been taken on the basis of recommendations received from deputy commissioners and deputy directors of agriculture,” Rajnarayan Kaushik, director, agriculture department, said.

Kaushik said that the officials have been suspended as stubble burning cases were on the rise in the jurisdiction of the suspended officials.

The decision comes as part of the state government’s intensified measures to curb environmental and health hazards posed by stubble burning. The terms and conditions of the suspension will be issued later.

Among the suspended officials are two each from Panipat, Jind, Karnal and Sonepat, three each in Hisar, Kaithal, Fatehabad and Ambala, while four officials are posted in Kurukshetra district.

The move comes ahead of the October 23 hearing in the Supreme Court and reflects the administration’s strict stance on enforcing the ban on stubble burning, an annual

agricultural practice that contributes significantly to air pollution in the region.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //