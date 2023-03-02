Haryana teachers’ 2-month salary held up due to technical glitch

Around 62,000 junior basic teachers (JBT) and trained graduate teachers (TGT) across Haryana are on the receiving end as their two months’ salary has been held up due to technical glitches in the online portal of the state government. With salaries for January and February pending, the teachers in Haryama are facing problems in paying EMI installments of house loans, cars and their wards’ fee. (HT File)

With salaries for January and February pending, the teachers, teaching in Classes 1 to 8, are facing problems in paying EMI installments of house loans, cars and their wards’ fee.

The salaries of postgraduate teachers (PGT), however, are being paid on time.

Pooja Kumari, a JBT from Bhiwani, said she has not received her salary since December.

“I have to pay the house rent, medical expenses of my ailing in-laws and tuition fee of my kids. If the government fails to pay us the three months’ salary, I will join the stir announced by the JBT association,” she added.

Vikram Singh, a TGT from Hisar, said their delayed salaries have adversely impacted their budget and they are expecting to get a delayed amount before Holi.

An education department official said some guest teachers had not got their wages for three months- December, January and February while the TGTs are yet to get salaries for January and February, which is expected to be released by this week.

“The delay had been caused due to a technical glitch in the newly introduced online system to transfer the payments directly into the bank accounts of the teachers,” the official added.