Haryana: Three arrested in Bhiwani court firing case, one hurt in gunfight

Three men accused of opening fire inside the Bhiwani court complex last week, injuring one person, have been arrested, police said on Monday. One of the suspects was caught after a gunfight with police, during which he sustained a bullet injury. The accused in police custody on Monday. (HT)

Police have identified the accused as Monu, a resident of Bhiwani; Naveen, from Charkhi Dadri; and Rohit, a resident of Sirsa. They have also recovered an illegal weapon from the accused.

On Sunday, a CIA-1 team arrested Monu and Naveen near Tosham Bypass, while Rohit was intercepted near Fatehabad. “When challenged, Rohit allegedly fired at the police team. In retaliatory firing, he was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in Fatehabad before being referred to Agroha Medical College,” deputy superintendent of police (crime) Anoop Kumar said.

The firing incident occurred on Thursday when some residents of Dinod village had come to the court for a hearing, the DSP said. “During the lunch break, as they were having tea near the advocates’ chamber, the accused opened fire at them. In the attack, Luvjeet, a Rohtak resident, sustained bullet injuries. He was initially treated locally before being referred to PGIMS, Rohtak,” he added.

According to police, Monu has previous cases of fighting and dacoity registered against him and was out on bail. He was responsible for reconnaissance ahead of the attack. Naveen, who runs a medical store in his village, was also involved in planning. Rohit, meanwhile, directly participated in the firing.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to establish the motive behind the firing inside the court complex.