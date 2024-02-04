 Haryana: Three sharpshooters arrested in Sonepat after exchange of fire - Hindustan Times
Haryana: Three sharpshooters arrested in Sonepat after exchange of fire

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Feb 04, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Sonepat special task force arrested Sajid Khan, of Hisar, Saurabh Chappar, of Faridabad, and Jatin, a resident of Jhajjar

Three wanted sharpshooters, who are close aides of notorious criminal Himanshu, alias Bahu, were arrested following an exchange of fire in Barana village, Sonepat, on Friday night, said police.

The police recovered four pistols and 20 live cartridges from their possession, and also seized a Honda City car. Sajid was carrying a reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 on his forehead. (Getty image)
Sonepat special task force (STF) arrested Sajid Khan, of Hisar, Saurabh Chappar, of Faridabad, and Jatin, a resident of Jhajjar. Sajid and Saurabh received bullet injuries in their legs and are undergoing treatment at Pos Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. The Interpol had issued a red-corner notice against Bahu.

Sonepat police commissioner B Satheesh Balan said these assailants had fired shots at eatery “Matu Ram halwai” in Gohana last month in which a milkman got injured and they sought 2 crore extortion from the eatery owner.

“These assailants were involved in the firing incident and the Honda car used in the firing incident was also seized. So far, we have arrested six assailants, meanwhile, three are absconding and efforts are on to nab them,” the commissioner added.

STF SP Waseem Akram said Sajid Khan and Saurabh are notorious criminals and Natin has no criminal record against him. They were planning some criminal activity.

“ We are questioning them about their plan. They had fired shots at a police team on Friday night near Barana village following which our team arrested them after a brief exchange of fire,” he added.

In a Facebook post, a man claimed himself as gangster Himanshu, alias Bahu, and wrote that the STF apprehended his five aides and they were arrested peacefully.

“ The police should not think about doing anything with them. They were carrying six pistols and 150 live cartridges,” he added in the post.

The police officials said they are verifying the accounts and the police termed the post “baseless” and claimed that only three criminals were arrested after the exchange of fire.

