Haryana: Three-tier security in place at counting centres

A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at counting centres in Rohtak’s Jat college premises, where polled electronic voting machines (EVMs), along with voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units, have been kept in strong rooms. Personnel of the central armed police forces and Haryana Police are guarding the centre round the clock. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Rohtak deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar, who is also the returning officer, said that no one is allowed to enter the counting centres without following the protocol. “The premises are under CCTV cameras surveillance,” he said.

Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda directed the party workers to guard the strong rooms where the EVMs have been kept.

“The Congress will make a clean sweep in the general polls in Haryana. We received feedback that the Congress will secure victory on all 10 seats,” Hooda added.