Haryana to allot land in 2,000 villages to support Prajapati potters: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced land allotment to the Prajapati community in 2,000 villages within 15 days to facilitate access to soil for pottery. Addressing a state-level Maharaja Daksha Prajapati Jayanti event in Bhiwani, he said land details, including khasra numbers, would be shared with beneficiaries. Land rights letters were also distributed to community members. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event in Bhiwani on Sunday. (Sourced)

Under the Haryana Rural Industrial Scheme, Prajapatis will receive a 15% subsidy on machinery and building construction (B, C, D categories) to set up micro-enterprises. Additionally, a 7% annual interest subsidy on term loans—up to ₹8 lakh annually for seven years—will be provided.

Highlighting the cultural value of pottery, Saini said it reflects the skill and vision of the Prajapati community. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 19 development projects worth ₹234.38 crore in Bhiwani and announced ₹1.29 crore for community dharamshala works.

The CM emphasised the state’s commitment to welfare schemes for the backward Class-A communities, including 8% Panchayati Raj representation, ₹51,000 Shagun for daughters’ marriage, ₹4,000 annual aid under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme, and free coaching for competitive exams. The Mati Kala Board was also credited for promoting traditional clay artistry.