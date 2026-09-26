Ludhiana: Expect showers today, dry weather till Sept 30

The district is likely to witness isolated rainfall over the weekend, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast dry weather conditions from September 28 to 30, bringing a temporary pause to the ongoing monsoon activity across the district. A cloudy weather in Ludhiana. The maximum temperature settled at 33°Celsius on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to the IMD, showers at a few places have been forecast for Sunday. The department has also predicted dry conditions on September 28, 29 and 30, with no warning of thunderstorms or gusty winds during this period.

Despite the recent showers, Ludhiana continues to face a significant rainfall deficit. The district recorded 0.8 mm of rainfall between Friday and Saturday morning. However, the cumulative rainfall recorded from June 1 to September 26 stood at 286.1 mm, leaving the district with a 37% deficit against the normal rainfall for the period.

The short spell of rain has brought little change to the overall rainfall situation, with the district continuing to remain below its seasonal average.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Ludhiana remained relatively warm on Saturday, with the maximum temperature settling at 33°C. This was 1.4°C higher than the previous day’s maximum, although it remained 0.2°C below the seasonal normal.

The minimum temperature, on the other hand, fell by 0.8°C from the previous day to settle at 23.8°C. Despite the dip, the minimum temperature remained 2.4°C above normal for this time of the year.

With rainfall expected at a few places on Sunday, residents may witness brief relief from the prevailing warm conditions. However, the forecast of dry weather over the following three days indicates that the district is unlikely to receive widespread rainfall in the immediate future.