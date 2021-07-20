Haryana to allow disability certification at sub-divisional hospital level: Vij

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the state government has decided to allow disability certification at the level of sub-divisional hospitals, in addition to civil hospitals.

Vij said this move will benefit people with disabilities as they can get themselves assessed and certified by the medical board under the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 at government health institutions close to their homes.

HIGH MAST LIGHTS IN AMBALA

Vij, who is also the urban local bodies minister, said ₹18 crore will be spent to install high mast lights along with LED lights in Ambala Cantonment (Sadar) area.

He said all old sodium, tubelights and CFL lights installed in Ambala Sadar area will be replaced with LED lights.

He said under the AMRUT scheme, work is being done to install about 11,592 LED lights at the cost of ₹18 crore.

SAINIK SADANS

Haryana minister of state for ‘Sainik’, ‘Ardh Sainik’ welfare and social justice and empowerment, OP Yadav, said ‘Ekikrit Sainik Sadans’ will be set up in eight districts of Haryana for the welfare of soldiers. He said about ₹100 crore will be spent on construction of these ‘Sainik Sadans’.

Presiding over the review meeting, Yadav said ‘Sainik Sadans’ will be constructed in a phased manner in Narnaul, Palwal, Panipat, Jhajjar, Jind, Nuh, Fatehabad and Rewari districts.

The work of construction of houses in some of these districts will be started soon. He said about 80% construction work of Kosli and Dadri ‘Sainik’ rest house has been done.

He said about ₹12 crore will be spent on the construction of each ‘Sainik Sadan’ where facilities including ‘Sainik’ rest house, district ‘Sainik’ and ‘Ardh Sainik’ welfare office, community hall, polyclinics, CSD canteen, parking facility will be available, besides lift and ramp.

FREE BUS TRAVEL

The Haryana government has also decided to provide free bus travel facility in Haryana Roadways to award winning scholars of Sanskrit language.

An official spokesperson said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given approval to this scheme. Haryana Sanskrit Academy director Dr Dinesh Shastri said the state government is making consistent efforts to promote Sanskrit language in state.