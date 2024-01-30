Haryana to fill over 13,000 Group D posts: Chief secy

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said the state government has sent a formal proposal to Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) to fill over 13,000 Group D posts. Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. (HT File Photo)

There will be a common cadre of these recruited employees, who will be deployed in various departments and districts.

Kaushal has also directed various departmental officers to upload details of vacant Group D positions on the portal within three days.

The chief secretary directed administrative secretaries and heads of departments to again send the demand letter to the HSSC, ensuring consistency in the number of posts requested to fill. The number of posts sent in the demand letter by the departments should also be the same as before, he said.