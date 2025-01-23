Haryana to have automated testing stations, says Vij

Haryana’s transport minister Anil Vij said a study is being conducted for setting up automated testing stations on state’s arterial roads. These systems will help determine roadworthiness of vehicles in an objective manner. Haryana minister Anil Vij

In a statement, the minister said sleeper buses operating without permits between Haryana and Delhi will not be allowed to ply. “I held meeting with all district transport officers and instructed that no vehicle, without a number plate or permit, should be allowed to ply on Haryana’s roads,” Vij said.

About school vehicle safety rules being flouted by institutions, the minister said that recently he ordered action against a school in Kaithal. “School operators should comply with regulations. Otherwise, I will not spare anyone,’’ he warned.

Regarding overloading of vehicles, he said that during a meeting of transport ministers, representatives of All India Transport Corporation were asked to set norms to dissuade plying of overloaded vehicles, over-structured vehicles and fixing duty hours of staff. “It is dangerous when a driver has to work for 15 to 20 hours and accidents are likely to happen,” he said.