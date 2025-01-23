Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana to have automated testing stations, says Vij

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 23, 2025 08:50 AM IST

A study is being conducted for setting up automated testing stations on state’s arterial roads. These systems will help determine roadworthiness of vehicles in an objective manner, says minister Anil Vij

Haryana’s transport minister Anil Vij said a study is being conducted for setting up automated testing stations on state’s arterial roads. These systems will help determine roadworthiness of vehicles in an objective manner.

Haryana minister Anil Vij
Haryana minister Anil Vij

In a statement, the minister said sleeper buses operating without permits between Haryana and Delhi will not be allowed to ply. “I held meeting with all district transport officers and instructed that no vehicle, without a number plate or permit, should be allowed to ply on Haryana’s roads,” Vij said.

About school vehicle safety rules being flouted by institutions, the minister said that recently he ordered action against a school in Kaithal. “School operators should comply with regulations. Otherwise, I will not spare anyone,’’ he warned.

Regarding overloading of vehicles, he said that during a meeting of transport ministers, representatives of All India Transport Corporation were asked to set norms to dissuade plying of overloaded vehicles, over-structured vehicles and fixing duty hours of staff. “It is dangerous when a driver has to work for 15 to 20 hours and accidents are likely to happen,” he said.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On