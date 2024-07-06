 Haryana to introduce smart classrooms in 1,000 primary schools: Chief secretary - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana to introduce smart classrooms in 1,000 primary schools: Chief secretary

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 06, 2024 06:02 AM IST

Prasad said the expansion was aimed to integrate innovative educational technologies into primary education system and elevate learning outcomes

The Haryana government plans to introduce smart classrooms in 1,000 government primary schools during 2024-25 academic year under the programme steered by a non-government organisation, Sampark Foundation.

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad. (HT File Photo)
Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad. (HT File Photo)

This was stated by chief secretary TVSN Prasad during a virtual interaction with deputy commissioners. At present, more than 6,600 primary schools in Haryana have smart classrooms. Prasad said the expansion was aimed to integrate innovative educational technologies into primary education system and elevate learning outcomes.

Additional chief secretary, school education, Vineet Garg, said the introduction of smart classrooms has led to a 35% to 40% increase in learning outcomes and micro competencies among primary school students. He said the Sampark Foundation provided extensive training to teachers, equipping them with the necessary skills to effectively utilize new technologies. Garg said that district-level dashboards have been established for monitoring progress by district education officers and block education officers. The state education department is also developing digital learning content in English and for mathematics.

Chandigarh
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Saturday, July 06, 2024
