Haryana to lodge FIRs against Punjab MLAs who heckled Khattar
Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat will register an FIR against the Punjab MLAs, who allegedly misbehaved with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Vidhan Sabha premises on Wednesday, an official spokesperson said.
A group of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators from Punjab on Wednesday had heckled Khattar on the Vidhan Sabha premises, demanding that the state government should pass a resolution against the three agricultural laws.
SAD legislators, including Punjab legislative party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, had confronted Khattar immediately after he came out of the Vidhan Sabha hall, and raised slogans such as “Khattar-Modi Kisan Virodhi”.
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta had registered a strong objection with Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh.
On Friday, Speaker Gupta held a meeting with senior officers of the police department, including Haryana additional chief secretary (home) Rajeev Arora, principal secretary, Arun Gupta, director general of police, Manoj Yadava, and ordered a high-level investigation.
This investigation will be done by a joint committee of officers from both the states and UT Chandigarh.
The matter will also be discussed in the House of Haryana Legislative Assembly on March 15, the spokesperson said.
