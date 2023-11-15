Haryana to open 4 new NDPS fast-track courts
Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who presided over the sixth state-level committee meeting of the NARCO coordination centre, said the government will also appoint legal and information technology consultants under the Haryana Police Act to strengthen the anti-drug campaign
Chandigarh The Haryana government will establish four new fast-track courts in Gurugram, Rohtak, Faridabad and Yamunanagar for expeditious hearing of narcotics-related cases. Seven fast-track courts have already been notified in Fatehabad, Ambala, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat.
An official spokesperson said Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has registered 3,306 cases leading to the arrest of 4,452 individuals involved in narcotics-related offences till the first week of November. In a proactive move to deter habitual offenders, the HSNCB detained 33 individuals for a year under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in September. The HSNCB also achieved a major breakthrough with the seizure of a monumental 40 quintals of poppy husk, marking one of the largest-ever hauls facilitated through technological interventions, he added.
HSNCB director OP Singh said they are hosting a hackathon titled Reinventing Youth Communication later this month. The event aimed to generate innovative ideas on how to leverage technology, including the metaverse and gaming, to communicate anti-drug and delinquency messages to young children and adults.