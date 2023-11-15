Haryana to open 4 new NDPS fast-track courts

Chandigarh The Haryana government will establish four new fast-track courts in Gurugram, Rohtak, Faridabad and Yamunanagar for expeditious hearing of narcotics-related cases. Seven fast-track courts have already been notified in Fatehabad, Ambala, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat. HT Image

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who presided over the sixth state-level committee meeting of the NARCO coordination centre, said the government will also appoint legal and information technology consultants under the Haryana Police Act to strengthen the anti-drug campaign.

An official spokesperson said Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has registered 3,306 cases leading to the arrest of 4,452 individuals involved in narcotics-related offences till the first week of November. In a proactive move to deter habitual offenders, the HSNCB detained 33 individuals for a year under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in September. The HSNCB also achieved a major breakthrough with the seizure of a monumental 40 quintals of poppy husk, marking one of the largest-ever hauls facilitated through technological interventions, he added.

HSNCB director OP Singh said they are hosting a hackathon titled Reinventing Youth Communication later this month. The event aimed to generate innovative ideas on how to leverage technology, including the metaverse and gaming, to communicate anti-drug and delinquency messages to young children and adults.

