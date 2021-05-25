Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana to purchase 20 lakh smart meters: State power minister
Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh said there will be no surcharge on electricity till the lockdown is in place in state and electricity security of four months has been deferred for one year. (HT Photo)
Haryana to purchase 20 lakh smart meters: State power minister

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh on Tuesday said that 10 lakh smart meters were purchased of which 2
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 10:08 PM IST

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh on Tuesday said that 10 lakh smart meters were purchased of which 2.75 lakh have been installed in Gurugram, Faridabad, Karnal and Panchkula.

He said that the department will soon purchase about 20 lakh smart meters to ensure more transparency in electricity bills.

Singh said there will be no surcharge on electricity till the lockdown is in place in state and electricity security of four months has been deferred for one year.

He said that 236 teams of about 1,700 members have been constituted to conduct power theft raids in industries, brick kilns, shopping malls and resorts across state.

He said that ever since he took charge of the power department, about 2,600 power theft cases have been detected after conducting raids in the field and accordingly fine has been imposed on the defaulters which has generated the revenue of 536 crore in the power sector.

