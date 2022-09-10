Haryana to recruit 1,535 teachers soon: Khattar
Haryana chief minsiter Manohar Lal Khattar said that the higher education department has written a letter to the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) in this connection
: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that 1,535 teachers will be recruited in the state soon.
He said that the higher education department has written a letter to the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) in this connection.
Another letter will also be sent to the HPSC this month for the recruitment of 1,500 more teachers, the chief minister said, while interacting with reporters after a meeting with the delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, Haryana (higher education cadre) in Panchkula.
The chief minister asked the delegation to inculcate a sense of service among students. He said that students must be involved in verification, survey, or other such activities under the welfare schemes being run by the state government.
“When students become participants in welfare schemes, then they will develop a sense of service,” he said.
Khattar directed the concerned officers to settle all such matters related to promotion, child care leave, study leaves, or other issues associated with teachers within the stipulated time frame. Apart from this, the pending cases should also be settled at the earliest, he said.
The chief minister said the teachers coming on deputation as joint director, deputy director, and assistant director in higher education department at the headquarters will serve for three years after which they will be transferred. ENDS
-
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
-
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
-
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
-
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
-
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics