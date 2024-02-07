 Haryana to set up committees in districts for pollution control - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana to set up committees in districts for pollution control

Haryana to set up committees in districts for pollution control

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 07, 2024 10:00 AM IST

The purpose of these committees is to strengthen coordination and collaboration among departments for effective pollution control measures, an official spokesperson said

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed to form coordination committees comprising officials from various departments, including development and panchayats, irrigation and water resources, HSVP, public health engineering, and municipal corporations in every district.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (HT File Photo)
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (HT File Photo)

The purpose of these committees is to strengthen coordination and collaboration among departments for effective pollution control measures, an official spokesperson said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The chief secretary also advocated complete ban on discharging sewerage water into drains in Rohtak, Panipat, and Karnal districts.

Presiding over a meeting aimed at curbing pollution caused by sewerage water, the chief secretary stated that the government has prepared an action plan to address the treatment and diversion of about 33 MLD (Million Liters per Day) of sewage generated across 80 villages in Panipat district. He said this work should be completed in a time bound and transparent manner.

He said of the proposed 328 km sewer lines in Panipat district, about 262 km have been laid, while the remaining work will be completed by December 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On