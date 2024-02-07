Haryana to set up committees in districts for pollution control

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed to form coordination committees comprising officials from various departments, including development and panchayats, irrigation and water resources, HSVP, public health engineering, and municipal corporations in every district. Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (HT File Photo)

The purpose of these committees is to strengthen coordination and collaboration among departments for effective pollution control measures, an official spokesperson said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The chief secretary also advocated complete ban on discharging sewerage water into drains in Rohtak, Panipat, and Karnal districts.

Presiding over a meeting aimed at curbing pollution caused by sewerage water, the chief secretary stated that the government has prepared an action plan to address the treatment and diversion of about 33 MLD (Million Liters per Day) of sewage generated across 80 villages in Panipat district. He said this work should be completed in a time bound and transparent manner.

He said of the proposed 328 km sewer lines in Panipat district, about 262 km have been laid, while the remaining work will be completed by December 2024.