Haryana to start third-party audits to combat Ayushman Bharat frauds

Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS) health, Sumita Misra, on Monday said that the “third-party audits” of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the state-run Comprehensive Health Insurance of Antyodaya Units (CHIRAYU) scheme will be made mandatory to ensure that no fraudulent activities are carried out during the Ayushman Bharat process. Haryana has a network of 1,363 empanelled hospitals (private -777, public -586), including both government and private institutions, ensuring cashless treatment to beneficiaries. (HT Photo for representation)

Chairing a review meeting to assess the progress of the twin schemes, the ACS directed a Third Party Administrator (TPA) for audit and claims processing to be done by Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd (HMSCL).

According to an official spokesperson, Misra said that third-party audits will be made mandatory across the scheme’s operations to ensure that no fraudulent activities are carried out in the Ayushman Bharat process. She further directed that a clear strategy be drawn up to examine how claims from government colleges and medical institutions can be significantly increased under Ayushman Bharat.

She stated that chronic haemodialysis, a critical and recurring treatment for kidney patients, must be actively claimed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to ensure that patients requiring regular dialysis receive full coverage without financial hardship.

The review noted that Haryana has settled nearly 28 lakh claims under the Ayushman Bharat and CHIRAYU schemes with financial assistance of more than ₹3,900 crore disbursed to beneficiaries across the state. In the 2025-26 fiscal, the claims have crossed ₹1,500 crore.

Haryana has a network of 1,363 empanelled hospitals (private -777, public -586), including both government and private institutions, ensuring cashless treatment to beneficiaries.