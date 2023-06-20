Haryana town and country planning director to be link officer in absence of fire and services head

The Haryana government has designated the town and country planning (TCP) director as a link officer for the director (fire and services department) with immediate effect. Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (File photo)

According to a letter issued by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, director (town and country planning) will act as the link officer when director (fire and services) is absent for more than two days or the vacancy arises due to retirement or transfer.

The state government has made it mandatory for every officer to inform the designated link officer before proceeding on leave, attending training programmes, going on a tour etc.

This arrangement has been put in place as it ensures proper seamless functioning and efficient management of responsibilities in the absence or unavailability of the officer.