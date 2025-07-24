Haryana: Two cousins killed, 4 injured in collision

Two men died and four others suffered injuries after a private bus and a car collided near Lohar Majra village in Kurukshetra on Wednesday, police said. The damaged bus after the accident. (HT)

The deceased, identified as Gurdev Singh and Kuldeep Kumar, were cousins and residents of Sarsa village in Kurukshetra. They were travelling in an SUV along with two other cousins, Rohtash and another relative also named Kuldeep, when the accident occurred.Rohtash and Kuldeep have suffered serious injuries.

According to investigating officer Sandeep Singh from Kurukshetra University police station, the incident took place when a private bus, travelling from Kurukshetra to Pehowa, attempted to overtake a group of kanwariyas and veered into the opposite lane. The speeding bus collided head-on with the SUV, which was en route to Karnal.

Eyewitnesses said the car was completely mangled by the impact.

Locals rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured from the wreckage before emergency services arrived.

All injured were taken to LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra. One person in critical condition was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh for advanced treatment.

Among the injured were also two passengers from the bus, including a woman, police said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination and a case has been registered in connection with the accident.