Haryana: Two pilgrims killed, 30 hurt in Panchkula road accidents

A pilgrim was killed and 30 others were injured when the Mahindra pick-up vehicle in which they were returning after paying obeisance at Mansa Devi Temple overturned at Old Panchkula early on Tuesday, police said. Injured pilgrims undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The pilgrims belonged to Pabhat village in Zirakpur, the police said, adding that the driver of the vehicle lost control while taking a turn at Old Panchkula around 1am.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. Twelve of the critically injured were referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 and Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

In another accident, a car ran over and killed a young pilgrim performing ‘dandvat pranaam (a full prostration pilgrimage ritual)’ at the same location in Old Panchkula.

The youngster was headed for Mansa Devi Temple and died on the spot, the police said, adding a search was on for the car driver, who fled immediately after the accident.