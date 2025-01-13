Menu Explore
Haryana: Two women injured in attack by jackal in Fatehabad village

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 14, 2025 06:18 AM IST

According to villagers, the incident occurred when they went to graze their buffaloes near a canal and suddenly a jackal attacked them

Two women were injured after they were attacked by a wild animal in Bighar village of Fatehabad on Monday. The injured women have been identified as Ritu and Sumitra, both are of the same village.

Local resident Pappu said there are nearly 200 jackals near the canal area in the village and the administration should shift them to a forest area. (HT File photo for representation)
According to villagers, the incident occurred when they went to graze their buffaloes near a canal and suddenly a jackal attacked them. Later, the duo was rushed to a hospital in Fatehabad. One of them sustained injuries on the face and other near the eyes.

Local resident Pappu said there are nearly 200 jackals near the canal area in the village and the administration should shift them to a forest area.

