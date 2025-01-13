Haryana: Two women injured in attack by jackal in Fatehabad village

Two women were injured after they were attacked by a wild animal in Bighar village of Fatehabad on Monday. The injured women have been identified as Ritu and Sumitra, both are of the same village. Local resident Pappu said there are nearly 200 jackals near the canal area in the village and the administration should shift them to a forest area. (HT File photo for representation)

