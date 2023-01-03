Haryana: Vehicle lifters’ gangs busted, four held

With the arrest of four people, the police claimed to have busted two gangs involved in vehicle theft in Karnal and Panipat districts.

The police have also recovered eight stolen bikes and ₹10,000 cash from their possession.

As per the official spokesperson of the Panipat police, the crime investigation agency of the police arrested two accused namely Mohit Kumar of Kheri Gujjar village in Sonepat and Sandeep of Lath village in Sonepat on Monday.

During the questioning, the accused have admitted to their involvement in seven incidents of theft in Panipat district. The police have recovered a stolen bike and ₹10,000 from them.

Police officials said the accused were also involved in several cases of theft reported in the district, which is being investigated.

Similarly, the anti-auto theft team of Karnal police have also busted a gang involved in vehicle theft and arrested two people, Vipin Kumar of Gudha village in Karnal and Surendra Singh of Kurukshetra for their involvement in several cases of vehicle theft. The police claimed to have recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession. As per the official spokesperson, the accused have been booked under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and they were sent to judicial custody by court.