Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Vehicle lifters’ gangs busted, four held

Haryana: Vehicle lifters’ gangs busted, four held

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:06 AM IST

The police have also recovered eight stolen bikes and ₹10,000 cash from their possession. With their arrest, police claimed to have busted two gangs involved in vehicle theft in Karnal and Panipat districts of Haryana.

With the arrest of four people, the police claimed to have busted two gangs involved in vehicle theft in Karnal and Panipat districts in Haryana.
With the arrest of four people, the police claimed to have busted two gangs involved in vehicle theft in Karnal and Panipat districts in Haryana.
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

With the arrest of four people, the police claimed to have busted two gangs involved in vehicle theft in Karnal and Panipat districts.

The police have also recovered eight stolen bikes and 10,000 cash from their possession.

As per the official spokesperson of the Panipat police, the crime investigation agency of the police arrested two accused namely Mohit Kumar of Kheri Gujjar village in Sonepat and Sandeep of Lath village in Sonepat on Monday.

During the questioning, the accused have admitted to their involvement in seven incidents of theft in Panipat district. The police have recovered a stolen bike and 10,000 from them.

Police officials said the accused were also involved in several cases of theft reported in the district, which is being investigated.

Similarly, the anti-auto theft team of Karnal police have also busted a gang involved in vehicle theft and arrested two people, Vipin Kumar of Gudha village in Karnal and Surendra Singh of Kurukshetra for their involvement in several cases of vehicle theft. The police claimed to have recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession. As per the official spokesperson, the accused have been booked under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and they were sent to judicial custody by court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out