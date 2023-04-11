Speaker Gupta apprises Canadian delegation on Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s NeV app

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday apprised a visiting foreign delegation about the steps taken towards making the state assembly paperless, saying the initiative has helped in saving 98% paper. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday apprised a visiting foreign delegation about the steps taken towards making the state assembly paperless, saying the initiative has helped in saving 98% paper. (HT Photo)

Speaking at Haryana-Saskatchewan legislative exchange-2023 programme on Monday, Gupta informed the Canadian province delegation that the state legislative assembly has been made completely paperless by successful implementation of the NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application).

With the initiative of e-Vidhan Sabha, Gupta said the proceedings of the house, including agenda notices, bulletins, bills, starred and unstarred questions and their answers, documents to be laid on the table, reports of various committees, etc. have been performed effectively without the use of paper.

“In the direction of environmental protection, this project plays an important role as up to 98% paper has been saved due to the proceedings under the Neva,” he said.

Canadian delegation meets CS

The delegation from Saskatchewan, Canada, met chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and discussed various aspects related to the Indian democracy, Constitution of India and the administrative services.

The Saskatchewan delegation was led by Randy Weekes, speaker of the legislative assembly.

Principal secretary (foreign cooperation) Anurag Agarwal also apprised the delegation about the key role of governors in Indian states, an official spokesperson said.