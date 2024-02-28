 Haryana: Week on, three arrested for Karnal murder - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Week on, three arrested for Karnal murder

Haryana: Week on, three arrested for Karnal murder

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 29, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Over a week after a 32-year-old man was shot dead at a shop near Namastey Chowk, the police here on Wednesday said they have arrested three accused in connection with the crime.

Additional SP Prabina P said the incident happened on February 19 when Shankar, a driver, was shot dead over a monetary dispute involving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.
The accused have been identified as Dinesh, Amarjeet and Rahul, all residing in a rented accommodations in Karnal, a police spokesperson said, adding that they were presented before a court and sent to jail

“We arrested Dinesh on Monday and he was taken to two-day remand. A country-made pistol was recovered. On Wednesday, Amarjeet and Rahul were arrested for the crime. Victim Shankar and prime accused Dinesh were good friends and were in the same business of plying pick-up vehicles for transport of goods, but killed him for not returning the money,” the ASP said.

