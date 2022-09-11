Haryana women commission chief threatening cop with departmental inquiry caught on camera
The incident was captured in a video which went viral on social media when the chairperson of the women commission Renu Bhatia reached Kaithal for a meeting
: A heated exchange of words took place between the chairperson of the Haryana Women’s Commission and a woman police official over a case of marital dispute, with the panel head expressing her dissatisfaction over the probe into the matter and asking the cop to “get out”.
In the video, which was reportedly recorded by a media person, Bhatia was seeking details of a case related to a marital dispute but she was not happy with the investigation officer and she could be heard saying to assistant sub inspector (ASI) Veena Rani, “get out, I don’t want to hear anything from you as you did not get the man examined even once, while the girl was examined thrice. You could’ve slapped him?”
“Bhar nikal, bilkul bahar nikal,” the visibly angry women commission chairperson was seen saying to the cop.
However, ASI Rani could be seen trying to put her points and later she said, “we don’t come here to get insulted.”
This angered the chairperson who responded saying, “so you come here to get the girl insulted?”
Finally, the woman cop was taken out from the meeting room by another female police official.
Later, Bhatia told the media that there was a case involving a couple as the woman had accused her husband of misbehaviour several times in her complaints to the members of the commission and the police. The woman also alleged that her husband wanted to leave her citing her poor health.
“Medical tests were ordered for both of them, but the woman was tested thrice and the man refused to get tested. The investigating officer also failed to get it done,” Bhatia said, adding that a departmental inquiry will be initiated against her.
However, Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed, said a departmental inquiry was already going on against the woman police official with regard to the case and his office did not receive any fresh recommendation for the same.
He said that the action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation and the probe in the case of marital dispute has already been handed over to another officer.
-
Now, cover Panchkula-Narnaul’s 320-km distance in new direct bus
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday flagged off a new bus service from Panchkula to Narnaul from the bus stand in Sector 5. With the start of this bus service, people commuting on the route will no longer be required to go to the Chandigarh bus stand. Besides, the travel time would also reduce from 8-9 hours to about five hours. Before flagging off the bus, Gupta also interacted with the passengers.
-
Inquiry marked into objections marked by Ludhiana MC officials on birth-death certificate
Acting on the directions of cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has formed a five-member committee to inquire into the objections marked by MC officials on birth-death certificate applications in the past. The ministers also suspected mala fide intentions, including corruption. The committee has been directed to conduct an inquiry into whether the objections marked by employees are genuine or 'unnecessary'.
-
Ludhiana | Gunshot fired in clash between 2 groups near Vardhman Chowk
A transporter was attacked by the employees of Vipan Kumar's rival near Vardhman Chowk on Friday. The victim, Hardeep Singh of Qadar village, said that he was forced to open fire in the air with his .32 bore revolver in self-defence. He was heading home with one of his friends in an SUV at the time. The accused allegedly also hurled abuses at him and threatened him.
-
Seven new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
Seven fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in the district in 24 hours, a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday revealed. No new virus-related death was reported. The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district since March 2020 has reached 1,13,448, of which 1,10,381 patients have recovered while 3,016 have succumbed to the disease. The administration has urged the public to take precautions and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour.
-
Ludhiana | Wife, her accomplice held for man’s murder in Hathur
A woman and her aide have been arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Although the woman claimed that her husband died of a cardiac arrest, Hathur police after investigation found that the victim, Inderjit Singh, 38, of Jhordan village, who was a priest at a gurdwara, was murdered. Before executing the crime, the woman had switched off the CCTVs installed in the house.
