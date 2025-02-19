Haryana working on 3-R principle to manage water: Shruti Choudhry

Haryana’s irrigation minister Shruti Choudhry has said that the water crisis and rainwater harvesting issues were discussed in the All-India State Water Ministers’ Conference held in Udaipur of Rajasthan. She said that the state has so far achieved water saving of about 4.6 billion cubic meters (75%) of the target set in the integrated water resources schemes. (Sourced)

She said this conference will prove to be an important milestone in shaping India’s water security future.

Addressing the conference, Choudhry said various schemes are going on in Haryana for water conservation and that for water management the state government is continuously working on the three-R principles--reduce, recycle and reuse.

She said that the state has so far achieved water saving of about 4.6 billion cubic meters (75%) of the target set in the integrated water resources schemes. Among the major achievements, direct sowing of rice has been adopted on a large scale, while 788 effective ponds are being renovated, according to a press statement.