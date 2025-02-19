Menu Explore
Haryana working on 3-R principle to manage water: Shruti Choudhry

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 19, 2025 07:20 AM IST

Haryana’s irrigation minister Shruti Choudhry has said that the water crisis and rainwater harvesting issues were discussed in the All-India State Water Ministers’ Conference held in Udaipur of Rajasthan.

She said this conference will prove to be an important milestone in shaping India’s water security future.

She said that the state has so far achieved water saving of about 4.6 billion cubic meters (75%) of the target set in the integrated water resources schemes. Among the major achievements, direct sowing of rice has been adopted on a large scale, while 788 effective ponds are being renovated, according to a press statement.

