Haryana-cadre officer Nishant Kumar Yadav appointed Chandigarh DC

The Union government on Saturday appointed Nishant Kumar Yadav, a 2013-batch IAS officer, as the new deputy commissioner of Chandigarh. Yadav, who is serving as the deputy commissioner of Gurugram at present, will replace Vinay Pratap Singh in Chandigarh. The Centre on Saturday appointed Nishant Kumar Yadav, a 2013-batch IAS officer, as the new deputy commissioner of Chandigarh. Yadav is the Gurugram DC at present. (HT file photo)

The letter from the Centre’s department of personnel and training read, “The appointments committee of the cabinet approved the proposal of the Union home ministry for the appointment of Nishant Kumar Yadav to the post of deputy commissioner, Chandigarh, on inter-cadre deputation from Haryana cadre to AGMUT cadre for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earliest.”

The Haryana government had sent a panel of three IAS officers for the post of Chandigarh DC. Besides Yadav, the names of Ajay Kumar, a 2013-batch officer, who is the Rohtak DC, and Manoj Kumar, a 2014-batch officer, who is the Sonepat DC, were recommended.

Yadav was appointed Gurugram DC in February 2022, and he succeeded Yash Garg. Yadav has held the posts of Karnal DC, additional DC and municipal commissioner of Karnal, and sub-divisional magistrate of Sonepat. He has also held the post of secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission.

Vinay Pratap Singh, a 2011-batch IAS officer, has been serving as Chandigarh DC since 2021. His tenure is to end in November.

It is learnt that he has been cleared for central deputation though no official orders for his new posting have been released as of now.