Haryana-EU working group to be set up: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the India–European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTSA) has opened new avenues of trade for the state and encouraged entrepreneurs of Haryana to take maximum advantage of this agreement. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during meeting with industry representatives from African countries in Chandigarh on Friday. (Sourced)

Addressing a meeting of the Haryana European Trade Association in Delhi on Friday, the chief minister also announced the establishment of a Haryana–EU working group. Saini said Haryana offers a favourable environment for investors and the state government is fully committed to providing a transparent and reliable investment ecosystem.

Stating that the emerging economic and strategic cooperation between India and the EU is not merely a trade agreement, he said it represents a bridge of trust, partnership and shared future between civilisations rooted in strong democratic traditions.

He said the EU, comprising 27 countries, is a vast and prosperous market known for its high quality standards and purchasing power. Through this landmark agreement, the doors of Europe are now fully open to products from Haryana and India. “This is not just a new market, but an ocean of opportunities,” Saini said, stressing that these possibilities must be fully utilised.

India–Africa relations are based on principles of equality: Saini

With an eye on giving a new direction to industrialisation and economic cooperation, the Haryana–Africa strategic partnership meeting was organised on Friday at Surajkund in Faridabad.

Extensive deliberations were held on the vast possibilities of cooperation between Haryana and African countries in the fields of industry, trade, investment and technological collaboration. Ambassadors and high commissioners from 21 African nations, along with representatives from industry and policymakers, participated in the meeting.

Also present were senior functionaries from the ministry of external affairs, including foreign secretary Vikram Misri, secretary (economic relations) Sudhakar Dalela, and secretary (south) Neena Malhotra.

“In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana is committed at the state level to building long-term and strong relationships with African countries,” chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said while addressing the gathering and welcoming the international representatives.

An official spokesperson said the ambassadors and high commissioners from various African countries expressed their desire to further strengthen partnerships with Haryana in the areas of skill development, entrepreneurship, industrial investment, agriculture, food processing, IT, tourism and cultural cooperation. Collaboration between African nations and the Haryana government in these sectors is expected to generate employment opportunities for youth.