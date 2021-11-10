Haryana’s Bhattu Kalan police station among India’s top three

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has recognised Bhattu Kalan police station of Fatehabad district in Haryana among the top three police stations in India in 2021.

Congratulating the Bhattu Kalan police station’s team, director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal said this award is the result of the “proactive efforts of the officers and the police personnel”.

The DGP said this is not only a recognition of the hard work of the Haryana Police at the national-level but will also inspire the staff of other police stations in state to improve their performance at all levels of the parameters fixed by the Union ministry.

The DGP said Union home minister Amit Shah will personally handover the trophy to the Bhattu Kalan police station SHO in a function to be held at the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters in Lucknow on November 19.

“The Union government has adopted a uniform model of ranking police stations in country. The basic objective of the ranking is to improve the quality of policing and make it citizen-friendly,” the DGP said.