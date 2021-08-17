Haryana’s Covid numbers continue to be on the slide

Chandigarh Coronavirus infections in Haryana remained in a slump for the 14th successive week with the state reporting a record low of 129 infections between August 9 and 15.

The cumulative positivity rate also dropped to 6.84% from 6.95% and the active cases remained below 700. Only five fatalities were reported last week.

Health officials, however, have warned that the decline in infection rate will not continue for long with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the festival season in the offing. “There is no room for complacency. There are chances of the numbers climbing up by September-end,’’ said a health official. On Sunday, the state had ordered crèche and anganwadi centres run by the women and child development department to stay closed till August 31 as a precautionary and preventive measure.

The deadly second wave of virus had caused around 4.21 lakh infections and 4,200 fatalities over six weeks in April and May. The infections finally started declining in the second week of May.

Hisar is the only district with over 100 active cases. Seventeen districts have less than 50 active cases, of which seven have less than 10 active cases.

Two more deaths, 22 new cases in Haryana

Haryana on Monday recorded two more Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 9,660, while 22 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,230.

According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Bhiwani and Fatehabad districts.

Of the new cases, five were from Gurgaon while two each were from Panchkula, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Palwal districts, it said.

The state has 666 active cases. The overall recoveries have reached 7,59,904, while the recovery rate is 98.66%, the bulletin said.