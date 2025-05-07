Haryana’s excise policy: Liquor to become dearer from June 12

Liquor is set to get expensive from June 12 in Haryana with the excise and taxation department increasing the excise duty on Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and country liquor in the 2025-27 excise policy approved by the Council of Ministers on Monday. Consumers of mild and strong beer will also have to shell out more following an upward revision of the excise duty. The excise duty increase across IMFL categories has been in the range of 10 to 24 %. (HT File)

Officials said that liquor (both IMFL and country) and beer prices will see an increase also on account of an increase in their minimum retail prices (MRP). The state government has set an excise revenue target of ₹14,064 crore for 2025-26 fiscal.

As per the new excise policy which comes into effect from June 12, the excise duty for country liquor (50-degree proof) has been increased from ₹82 per proof litre to ₹91 per proof litre, a hike of 10.97%. The duty for metro liquor (65-degree proof), a better variant of country liquor, has been increased from ₹95 to ₹106 per proof litre, an increase of 11.57%

The minimum retail price for country liquor (50-degree proof) has been increased from ₹175 to ₹190 for a quart and for metro liquor (65-degree proof) it has been increased from ₹225 to ₹240 for a quart.

Similarly, the MRP for IMFL brands has been increased in the range of 1.6% to 8.69% across categories, the increase being higher in cheaper brands.

The excise duty on IMFL brands with ex-distillery price (EDP) in the range of ₹1,051 to ₹1,200 per case has been increased from ₹140 to ₹158 per proof litre while the duty for brand with EDP in the range of ₹1,201 up to ₹1,400 per case has been increased from ₹145 to ₹163 per proof litre. Excise officials said the department will not approve any brand label of IMFL having ex distillery price up to ₹1,050 per case due to quality reasons. The excise duty on IMFL brands with EDP in the range of ₹1,401 to ₹1,600 per case has been hiked from ₹150 to ₹168 per proof litre while the duty on brands with ex distillery price in the range of ₹1,601 to ₹2,500 per case has been increased from ₹155 to ₹173 per proof litre. The excise duty on brands with ex distillery price in the range of ₹2,501 to ₹3,500 per case has been increased from ₹160 to ₹178 per proof litre while the duty on brands with EDP in the range of ₹3,501 to ₹5,000 per case has been increased from ₹185 to ₹205 per proof litre. The excise duty on IMFL brands with EDP in the range of ₹5,001 to ₹7,000 per case has been increased from ₹200 to ₹220 per proof litre while the duty for brands with EDP of ₹7,001 per case and above has been increased from ₹185 to ₹230 per proof litre. The excise duty increase across IMFL categories has been in the range of 10 to 24 %.

Mild and strong beers also become costly

While the excise and taxation department did not increase the excise duty of ₹30 per bulk litre for super mild beer containing alcoholic content up to 3.5% v/v, the excise duty on mild beer containing alcoholic content above 3.5% v/v and up to 5.5% v/v has been increased from ₹45 per bulk litre to ₹52 per bulk litre, a 15.55 % increase.

The excise duty on strong beer containing alcoholic content more than 5.5% v/v has also been increased from ₹55 per bulk litre to ₹62 per bulk litre, a 12.72% increase.

Excise officials said that while the excise duty of super mild canned beer remained unchanged at ₹40 bulk litre, the excise duty for mild canned beer has been hiked by 9% from ₹55 to ₹60 per bulk litre. The duty on strong canned beer has been increased by 7.69% from ₹65 to ₹70 per bulk litre. There is no increase in the excise duty on draught Beer, cider, wine and ready to drink beverages.

As a revenue earning measure, the state government has also doubled the license fee for distillers willing to market their brands in Haryana. Officials said the licence fee of L-1B licence will now be ₹62 lakh (as compared to earlier ₹30 lakh) for a new licence or where the annual sale from L-1B in the 2024-25 policy year was equal to or less than 25 lakh proof litre. Likewise, a fee of ₹145 lakh (as compared to ₹70 lakh) will be levied in case the annual sale from L-1B in 2024-25 policy year was more than 25 lakh proof litre or less than or equal to 50 lakh proof litre.