Haryana’s Hisar division first to have its web portal
Haryana’s Hisar division has its own web portal now. Additional chief secretary (ACS), Revenue and Disaster management PK Das had on Monday launched the portal https://commhsr.haryana.gov
Haryana’s Hisar division has its own web portal now. Additional chief secretary (ACS), Revenue and Disaster management PK Das who on Monday launched the portal https://commhsr.haryana.gov said that this is the first divisional commissioner website of the state. The website has the details of the Hisar Divisional Commissionerate comprising Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts. Hisar divisional commissioner Chander Shekhar said that the website provides historical information about the districts in the division. It also has information related to Citizen Charter, government notices, instructions, notifications, disaster management plan, revenue department, tourism, wildlife, helpline numbers, court days and cause list of the revenue court held by the divisional commissioner. The ACS suggested that copies of important records of the four districts of the division should also be made available on this website. The divisional commissioner said that recently many types of infrastructure facilities have been started in the divisional office like a modern revenue record room having 30,834 digitised files related to the decisions of the revenue courts.
Other short stories
Haryana council of ministers to meet on Aug 31
Robust CCTV surveillance in all cities to check crime graph
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
7-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after being attacked by husband in Ludhiana
Allegedly thrashed by Kaur's husband and in-laws, a seven-month pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage. Police have registered a complaint against Jasakran and in-laws. The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Manakwal village, his father Didar Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and Aarti Gupta, who Jasakran was allegedly having an affair with. In her complaint the complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, said she married the accused Jaskaran Singh eight months ago.
Ludhiana’s road mishaps fatality rate races past 77%-mark, fifth-highest in country
The city has earned the dubious distinction of being ranked among the top positions in terms of fatalities reported in road accidents in 2021 — ranking fifth in the country with a fatality rate of 77.2%, according to the latest data released by National Crime Record Bureau Rajkot in Gujarat topped the list with a 92.9% fatality rate, followed by Faridabad, Haryana, in second place with 90.9%. The figure for 2019 stood at 69.39%.
