Haryana’s Hisar division first to have its web portal

Haryana’s Hisar division has its own web portal now. Additional chief secretary (ACS), Revenue and Disaster management PK Das who on Monday launched the portal https://commhsr.haryana.gov said that this is the first divisional commissioner website of the state. The website has the details of the Hisar Divisional Commissionerate comprising Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts. Hisar divisional commissioner Chander Shekhar said that the website provides historical information about the districts in the division. It also has information related to Citizen Charter, government notices, instructions, notifications, disaster management plan, revenue department, tourism, wildlife, helpline numbers, court days and cause list of the revenue court held by the divisional commissioner. The ACS suggested that copies of important records of the four districts of the division should also be made available on this website. The divisional commissioner said that recently many types of infrastructure facilities have been started in the divisional office like a modern revenue record room having 30,834 digitised files related to the decisions of the revenue courts.

Haryana council of ministers to meet on Aug 31

Chandigarh The meeting of the Haryana council of ministers will be held on August 31 afternoon. The council of ministers is likely to consider the report of the Haryana Backward Classes Commission pertaining to reservation for backward classes in the panchayati raj elections.

Robust CCTV surveillance in all cities to check crime graph

Chandigarh With an aim to check the crime graph in the state, the Haryana government is putting in place a plan for installation of a robust CCTV surveillance system in all the cities. This was stated by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while presiding over a review meeting Monday. The chief secretary directed the officers to finalise comprehensive components required for technology solution for setting up surveillance in cities. Besides this, he further directed the officers concerned to prepare a plan for the traffic management system, finalising uniform specifications of the tender for the installation of e-surveillance, CCTV cameras. A comprehensive study of various new and unique initiatives is essential for document preparation. For this, presentations on various aspects such as challenges and drawbacks should be taken in coordination with the officers handling such projects in different cities like Faridabad, Karnal and Gurugram.