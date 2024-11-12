Haryana’s winter session to have three sittings: BAC panel

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Haryana assembly decided on Monday that the winter session, set to resume on Wednesday, will have three sittings and the House will be adjourned after the final sitting on November 18. The 15th Haryana legislative assembly’s inaugural sitting was held on October 25, during which the 90 newly elected MLAs took their oaths before the House was adjourned. (HT File)

Addressing reporters after the BAC meeting, Haryana parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda said the session will begin with the governor’s address on November 13 at 11 am. The BAC meeting, chaired by speaker Harvinder Kalyan, was attended by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini; ministers Mahipal Dhanda and Krishan Bedi; deputy speaker Dr Krishan Lal Middha; senior Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal; Independent MLA Savitri Jindal; and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Arjun Chautala.

The 15th Haryana legislative assembly’s inaugural sitting was held on October 25, during which the 90 newly elected MLAs took their oaths before the House was adjourned. The next sitting will be on November 13, followed sessions on November 14 and November 18.

The spokesperson said that a training programme for the newly elected MLAs will be organised on November 12 evening at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh. A team of experts will brief the MLAs on the intricacies of legislative work. The programme will also be addressed by assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Ahead of the session, speaker Kalyan also convened a meeting with senior officials to review preparations. He instructed that all arrangements should be in place to ensure a smooth session. Among others present in the meeting were Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi and DGP Shatrujeet Kapur.

Oppn has no substantial issue to raise in House: Dhanda

Taking a dig at the principal Opposition party the Congress, Haryana parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda said that the Opposition has no substantial issues to raise in the House and is instead embroiled in internal conflicts.

“To date, the Congress has not appointed a leader of the Opposition,” Dhanda noted, underscoring the need for a strong Opposition to facilitate meaningful discussions. “People look to opposition leaders to represent their concerns. Without a leader of the Opposition, what can the public expect from them?”

Dhanda said that the government is fully prepared for the session, with plans to pass key bills. He dismissed Congress’s suggestion to decide on a leader of the Opposition post-Maharashtra elections as irrelevant, pointing out that “The Haryana assembly session has no connection to the Maharashtra elections.”