Haryanvi singers urged to take ‘nayaab’ bucket challenge against drugs

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has expanded its ‘nayaab’ Nasha Mukt Jeevan Bucket Challenge by asking Haryanvi singers to clear their stand on songs glorifying drugs and violence. Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau chief OP Singh, who is spearheading the ‘nayaab’ Nasha Mukt Jeevan Bucket Challenge. The bureau has asked Haryanvi singers to take the challenge and clear their stand on songs glorifying drugs and violence. (HT file photo)

Bureau chief OP Singh said on Saturday that the innovative campaign was gaining traction on social media and the latest initiative was to engage Haryanvi artistes whose songs glorified drugs and violence. “The idea is to make the singers a part of the solution by aligning their influence with the broader goal of a nasha-mukt (drug-free) Haryana, instead of vilifying them,” he said.

The mention of drugs, guns, and gang culture in Haryanvi music videos in recent years has become a concern. With tracks such as ‘Goli chal javegi’, ‘Kasoote 2’, and ‘Bam Lehri’, singers like Masoom Sharma have been facing criticism for promoting harmful behaviour.

“These songs, though commercially successful, normalise a lifestyle that glorifies lawlessness and substance abuse,” said OP Singh, who is the spirit behind the anti-drug campaign.

He said singers taking the bucket challenge will help youngsters distinguish them from their artistic persona, which is guided by commercial interests. “As artistes join the movement, the state moves closer to fostering a healthier and responsible cultural narrative, one bucket at a time,” he said.

Masoom Sharma, one of Haryana’s popular yet controversial singers, was the first artiste to accept the challenge, Singh said. Sharma has clarified that his songs are created “purely for entertainment, driven by commercial demand and are not meant to promote or endorse drugs or violence”.

The bureau plans to challenge more singers and influencers in the coming weeks to create a ripple effect. It is encouraging artistes to take responsibility for their content and inspire their fans to reject drugs and violence.

“This is just the beginning,” Singh said.

“This symbolic act, coupled with a public pledge, offers singers an opportunity to take a stand against drugs and violence, while addressing the disconnect between their music and personal values,” he added.

How to take the challenge

*Fill a bucket with dirty water, symbolising the harmful effects of drugs and violence.

*Empty the bucket, representing a clean break from the vices.

* Write an anti-drug message, such as “Nasha Mukt Jeevan, Nayab Jeevan,” and pledge to lead a drug-free life.

* Record and share: Participants record the activity and post the video online with hashtags #NashaMuktJeevan and #NayaabJeevan.

*Nominate three others to do the same within 24 hours, creating a ripple effect of awareness and action.

How to report drug activities

Helpline 1933: A confidential, dedicated reporting line.

MANAS portal: An online platform for lodging complaints.