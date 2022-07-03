Haryanvi song on SYL removed from YouTube
Haryanvi singer Ramkesh Jeewan Puria’s song on SYL canal has been removed by YouTube from his official channel after a Hisar-based influencer, Rajesh Kundu, objected to the usage of a clip in the song.
Ramkesh had released his song to counter Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s posthumously released song on the SYL, which was also taken down by the YouTube.
Kundu claimed Haryanvi singer Jeewan Puria had taken a video clip from his YouTube channel ‘The Ink’ and ‘The Agro’ and falsely used it.
“This clip was taken during farmers’ stir against now-repealed three farm laws last year and this shows a bonhomie between Haryana and Punjab farmers. But Jeewan Puria used this clip without permission and it showed division among the farmers of both states on the SYL issue. I had served a legal notice to the singer and wrote to YouTube pertaining to content privacy,” he added.
Despite repeated attempts, Jeewan Puria could not be reached for a comment.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
-
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
