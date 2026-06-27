HC defers hearing on Bhullar’s bail plea in graft case

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday deferred the hearing on a plea from suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, seeking bail in the corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 16 last year. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday deferred the hearing on a plea from suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, seeking bail in the corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 16 last year. (Representational image)

The case was taken up by the bench of justice Ramesh Kumari and on his counsel’s request deferred the hearing to July 7.

The petition has been moved in the backdrop of the apex court’s April 10 order dismissing Bhullar’s bail plea but giving him liberty to revive the petition if trial is not started within two months. The HC on February 16 rejected Bhullar’s bail plea while upholding the January 2 order of a Chandigarh trial court refusing bail.

Bhullar maintained that the investigation in the case was over and a chargesheet had been filed on January 3, rendering further custodial interrogation unnecessary. He had argued that he wasn’t a flight risk and had deep roots in society. The prosecution case was largely based on official witnesses. Since he had already been suspended from service, there was no likelihood of his influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence, Bhullar argued.

Bhullar and middleman Krishanu Sharda, 29, a national-level hockey player, were arrested on October 16 following a complaint filed by Akash Batta, a scrap dealer from Mandi Gobindgarh.

During a subsequent search at Bhullar’s Sector 40 home, the CBI had seized around ₹7.5 crore in cash, gold and silver jewellery worth ₹2.32 crore, 22 luxury watches, multiple luxury vehicles, 40 litres of imported liquor, and documents for 129 acres of agricultural land, numerous urban properties in Patiala, Ludhiana, Mohali and New Chandigarh, and 50 commercial shops at Machhiwara, Ludhiana.

Bhullar has been lodged in Model Jail, Chandigarh, since his arrest. The CBI had also registered a separate case of disproportionate assets against him. He has secured bail in that case on January 5 from the trial court.