HC defers hearing on sacked Punjab Police AIG Raj Jit’s interim bail plea for July 27

Chandigarh : A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Tuesday deferred hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of sacked assistant inspector general (AIG) Raj Jit Singh Hundal, an accused in drugs smuggling case, for July 27. A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Tuesday deferred hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of sacked assistant inspector general (AIG) Raj Jit Singh Hundal, an accused in drugs smuggling case, for July 27.

On July 21, a Mohali court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea filed in respect of June 12, 2017, FIR in which he has been named as an accused.

The plea was forwarded to the chief justice by the bench of justice Suvir Sehgal, in view of an SC order on listing of these drug-related matters before a division bench.

Raj Jit was dismissed in April from the service and is facing a vigilance bureau probe also into assets allegedly amassed by him by selling narcotics.

Raj Jit is the second Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer to be dismissed from service on drug charges in recent years.

