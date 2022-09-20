Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC disposes of ex-LIT chairman’s bail plea

HC disposes of ex-LIT chairman’s bail plea

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 20, 2022 10:08 PM IST

Verdict comes after state’s counsel undertook before court that he would be served 7-day notice before arrest. He was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act various sections

Subramanium had claimed before court that case has been registered on hypothetical assumption. (Agency photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday disposed of a plea from former chairman Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), Raman Bala Subramanium, who had approached high court seeking anticipatory bail in a graft case.

The plea was disposed of as state’s counsel undertook before court that he would be served seven days notice in the event of arrest.

He was booked on July 28 under the various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, registered at police station economic offence wing, Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana.

Subramanium had claimed before court that the case has been registered on hypothetical assumption because he belonged to Congress Party and had refused to entertain land mafia and touts who had prior to him used to operate entire LIT.

The case is related to allotment of plots. Apart from him, LIT executive officer (EO) Kuljit Kaur, clerk Parveen Kumar and junior assistant Harmit Singh, are also accused in the case. According to vigilance bureau, while investigating a bribery case, they came to know about the alleged corrupt practices adopted by the former chairman and other officials. The accused had allotted plots, which were under the local displaced persons (LDP) and other schemes of the trust, to unauthorised persons after accepting bribes.

