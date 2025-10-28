HC imposes ₹2 lakh cost on Punjab DGP, 3 IAS officers

The Punjab and Haryana high court has imposed a cost of ₹2 lakh on four senior Punjab officers, including director general of police Gaurav Yadav, for non-compliance of its earlier order pertaining to modified vehicles.

Justice Sudeepti Sharma directed that the cost be recovered in equal share of ₹50,000 each from the officers’ salaries and deposited in the Punjab Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The three other officers are Pardeep Kumar, secretary, department of transport, Moneesh Kumar, state transport commissioner, and Jitendra Jorwal, the Sangrur deputy commissioner. All three are IAS officers.

The court passed these directions while taking up a contempt petition, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Mini Transport Welfare Association Punjab versus state of Punjab and Others.

The plea was filed for violating the court’s 2023 order which had directed the state authorities to take appropriate and effective steps to stop the menace of modified vehicles plying on roads in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The court noted that no comprehensive compliance report or affidavit was filed by the respondents despite opportunities given to them.

“The court observed that the last opportunity was granted to the respondents to file compliance affidavits of the order dated 20.09.2023 passed by this court, subject to payment of cost of Rs1lakh, neither the compliance affidavits have been filed nor the receipt of payment of cost imposed is shown to this court,” the October 14 order said.

“This continued failure clearly shows persistent and deliberate disobedience by all the four contemnors,” the court observed.

It said that instead of complying with the orders, the respondents chose to file two applications -- one for seeking modification and another for recalling the September 2 order, in which they were directed to file compliance affidavits. Both the applications are dismissed being devoid of any merit. The filing of these applications, instead of compliance affidavits, reflected a casual and contemptuous attitude of respondents towards the judicial process, the order stated.

Taking note of the reports of challans submitted by police and the transport department, justice Sharma observed that perusal of these reports show that there are material contradictions and inconsistencies in the same, as there is a variation in the report regarding vehicles challaned and impounded.

“This further reflects the lack of diligence and seriousness on the part of the respondents,” it said.

The court has fixed November 27 as the next date of hearing.