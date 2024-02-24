HC issues notice to Haryana government on Sangrur farmer plea seeking son’s release

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday issued notice to the Haryana government on a plea from a Sangrur farmer alleging illegal detention of his son by the Haryana police. The high court bench of justice Harkesh Manuja acted on the plea from Davinder Singh from Sangrur, who had alleged that his son Preetpal was in illegal custody of the Haryana police.

The high court has sought responses by Monday. Davinder's plea also demanded an appointment of a warrant officer and the release of his son.

The plea claimed his son was picked up by the Haryana police who entered Punjab’s territory on the February 21 afternoon at the Khanauri border. The plea claimed that the incident had been narrated by the other persons who were present at the spot.

Earlier in the day, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia held a press conference demanding the release of 30-year-old Preetpal.

Majithia said Preetpal had gone to distribute langar at Khanauri and was sitting in a trolley when he was taken away by Haryana police.

Majihia alleged that Preetpal suffered multiple injuries and needed urgent medical aid.

“A false case under Section 307 of the IPC has been registered against Preetpal, and he is admitted at PGI, Rohtak. The Haryana government has so far refused to share the FIR copy or allow his family to take him to another super-speciality hospital,” Majithia said, adding that he will take up the issue with Haryana home minister Anil Vij.

Davinder said his son needs urgent medical treatment as he has injuries to his leg and jaw. “We want to shift him to another hospital,” he added.