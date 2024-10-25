HC issues notice to HP govt over ‘directive’ asking eateries to display owner’s info

The Himachal Pradesh high court has issued notice to the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking quashing of directives regarding mandatory display of personal information of owners and staff of eateries, and directions to the government for effective and stringent enforcement of law to protect the religious minorities from violence and discrimination. The PIL said that the two state cabinet ministers Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh, have made inflammatory public statements on the floor of the assembly and other platforms, which have contributed to communal tensions between religious groups. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Taking up the petition filed by former deputy mayor of Shimla municipal corporation Tikender Singh Panwar, a division bench of the high court comprising acting chief justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and justice Satyen Vaidya issued notices to secretary (Home), Shimla municipal corporation, DGP and Shimla SP to file the reply within three weeks and fixed the next hearing on November 13.

The petitioner had also impleaded PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh, rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh and Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti as party, but notices have not been issued to them as of now.

The PIL said that the two state cabinet ministers Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh, have made inflammatory public statements on the floor of the assembly and other platforms, which have contributed to communal tensions between religious groups.

The petition said that the rural development minister Anirudh Singh delivered a speech on September 4, 2024, questioning the legality of the construction of a mosque in Sanjauli, Shimla.

Panwar in his petition had said that this had ignited hate campaigns against the Muslim community and emboldened certain groups to demand the removal of the mosque and other Muslim habitations.

The petition also mentioned that the PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh on September 26, 2024, in his statement had mandated the disclosure of personal information by street vendors, after a similar order by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The petitioner had said that these statements and directives by the ministers have severely disrupted the traditionally harmonious coexistence in Shimla, leading to protests, social boycotts and threats against minority communities, particularly Muslims. Hindu organisations have also been staging rallies demanding the abolition of the Waqf Board, which they allege is involved in illegal land acquisitions for mosque construction. These developments have further fuelled tensions in the region.

The petitioner prayed for directions to the government to issue clarification regarding withdrawal of directives mandating disclosure of personal information, ensure maintenance of communal harmony and peace in Shimla, take proactive measures to prevent hate speech and incitement to violence on all mediums, including social media, and provide adequate compensation to businesses affected by the communal tensions.

Panwar also prayed for directions to respondents to designate a senior police officer as nodal officer in each district to take measures to prevent communal intimidation, harassment and violence and constitute a special task force to procure intelligence reports about the people who are likely to commit communal intimidation, disseminate hatred, commit harassment and make hateful speeches.

He also urged setting up of a special task force to take steps for prohibiting instances of dissemination of offensive material through various social media platforms or any other means for inciting hateful tendencies, register FIR and promptly prosecute leaders of anti-social organisations which are responsible for spreading hateful messages. Several protests have taken place in the state for demolition of unauthorised mosques and scrapping of Waqf board since September.